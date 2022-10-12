StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYNH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

