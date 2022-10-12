StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.