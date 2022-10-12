StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

TBNK stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $17.94. 14,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,055. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $163.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

