StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.4 %

TSEM stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after buying an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,307,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,114,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,849,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 983,880 shares during the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

