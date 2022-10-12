StockNews.com Upgrades Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis bought a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.15% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

