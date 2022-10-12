Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.98 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $173.40 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj (STORJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Storj has a current supply of 424,999,998.00001335 with 412,937,122.13631105 in circulation. The last known price of Storj is 0.42617754 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $16,709,416.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://storj.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

