Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

SSYS opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $750.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.35. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $3,486,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares in the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

