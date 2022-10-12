Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 4.7%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 6,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

