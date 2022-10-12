Strong Price Hits $6.89 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Strong has a total market cap of $952,012.10 and approximately $141,286.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $6.89 or 0.00035986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strong (STRONG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strong has a current supply of 523,990 with 138,269 in circulation. The last known price of Strong is 6.88211641 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $161,978.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strongblock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

