Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.27.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $209.92. 35,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,166,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,134,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $303,419,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

