Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 352.4% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

SUTNY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 160,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,725. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.