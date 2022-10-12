Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 1,019.6% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,006,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sun Pacific Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of SNPW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 3,235,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,327. Sun Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general and electrical contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

