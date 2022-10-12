Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 1,019.6% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,006,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Pacific Stock Down 17.9 %
Shares of SNPW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 3,235,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,327. Sun Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
