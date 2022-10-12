Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.66 and last traded at $52.66. 12,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 444,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

