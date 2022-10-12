Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $188,650.00

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $30.59 million and approximately $188,650.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 616,782,122 coins and its circulating supply is 370,469,108 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/sero_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @serodotcash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a cryptocurrency . Super Zero Protocol has a current supply of 616,803,826 with 370,412,118 in circulation. The last known price of Super Zero Protocol is 0.08495846 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $251,872.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sero.cash/.”

