Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Shares Down 35.1%

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) fell 35.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 521,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 178,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SGI shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$28.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.60.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

