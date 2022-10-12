SuperRare Tops One Day Volume of $3.34 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $3.34 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 tokens. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @superrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SuperRare is medium.com/superrare. SuperRare’s official website is superrare.com. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/superrare.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare (RARE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SuperRare has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 101,756,228 in circulation. The last known price of SuperRare is 0.14810952 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,166,002.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://superrare.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.