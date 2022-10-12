SuperStep (SGMT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SuperStep (SGMT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. SuperStep has a market capitalization of $2,774.08 and $10,357.00 worth of SuperStep was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperStep token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperStep has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SuperStep Token Profile

SuperStep was first traded on May 19th, 2022. SuperStep’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. SuperStep’s official Twitter account is @superstepo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperStep is https://reddit.com/r/superstep. The official website for SuperStep is www.superstep.org.

SuperStep Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperStep (SGMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SuperStep has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperStep is 0.00004635 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.superstep.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperStep directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperStep should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperStep using one of the exchanges listed above.

