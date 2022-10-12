Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 2,900 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

