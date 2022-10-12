Surge Components (SPRS) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Surge Components to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surge Components and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $39.83 million $2.51 million 6.06 Surge Components Competitors $3.80 billion $198.45 million 1.67

Surge Components’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 6.31% 22.31% 13.65% Surge Components Competitors -160.80% -87.43% -3.25%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Surge Components and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Surge Components has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components’ rivals have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Surge Components and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components Competitors 43 314 380 20 2.50

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.25%. Given Surge Components’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surge Components has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Surge Components beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. The company's products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

