Swingby Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Swingby has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $127,787.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

SWINGBY is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,937,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @swingbyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/medium.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby (SWINGBY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swingby has a current supply of 940,000,000 with 884,937,521.2695777 in circulation. The last known price of Swingby is 0.00210343 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $125,666.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swingby.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

