Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.25

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 260019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

