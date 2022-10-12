Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. 32,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,088. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

