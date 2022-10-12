T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,722,840 shares.The stock last traded at $98.48 and had previously closed at $103.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $123.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

