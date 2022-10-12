Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Update

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 1,320.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Talon 1 Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,025,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,025,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 30.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 487,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOAC remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

