Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -231.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.