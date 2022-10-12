Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Up 2.6%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.