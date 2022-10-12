TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.60

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 19766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TC Energy by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TC Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after buying an additional 4,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

