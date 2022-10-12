TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 1,464.9% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

TDK Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,317. TDK has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

About TDK

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

