Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $236.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 1.5 %

TFX stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.20. 10,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $381.97.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.