Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.80 ($2.86) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

O2D stock traded up €0.07 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €2.10 ($2.14). 7,437,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

