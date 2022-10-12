Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.19

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 1965923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

