Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $14.44

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and $3.81 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $14.44 or 0.00075548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,399 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor (TRB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate TRB through the process of mining. Tellor has a current supply of 2,406,596 with 2,269,009.97 in circulation. The last known price of Tellor is 14.5825466 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,967,505.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tellor.io/.”

