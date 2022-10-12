Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Down 5.5%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.84. 7,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 688,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLS. Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Telos Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $532.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,845 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

