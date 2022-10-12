TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$31.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.22.

TELUS Stock Performance

TU traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 113,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,570. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,463,000 after buying an additional 2,385,725 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 72.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 2,088,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 33.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

