TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on T. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.25.

TELUS Price Performance

TSE T traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 780,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.27. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.

TELUS Announces Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

