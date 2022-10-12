Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

TEI stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 49,512 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.