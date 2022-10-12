Tenshi (TENSHI) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Tenshi has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Tenshi has a market capitalization of $567,739.90 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenshi token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tenshi Profile

Tenshi launched on July 30th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 572,188,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,183,088 tokens. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @tenshicoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenshi is tenshicoin.io. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/kishuinu. Tenshi’s official message board is kishuinu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenshi (TENSHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tenshi has a current supply of 572,188,249.313 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tenshi is 0.00097553 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $456.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tenshicoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

