Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Terex by 146.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Terex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

