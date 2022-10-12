Terra Virtua Kolect Price Tops $0.0331 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $39.70 million and approximately $345,825.00 worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is www.terravirtua.io. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua's partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021."

