Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $2.82

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $66.69 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00014763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran Coin (TRR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Terran Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 23,653,359 in circulation. The last known price of Terran Coin is 2.80378807 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6,132,325.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terrancoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.