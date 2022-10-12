Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
Shares of Terumo stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.51. Terumo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $46.66.
Terumo Company Profile
