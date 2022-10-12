Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of Terumo stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.51. Terumo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $46.66.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.