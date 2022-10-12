TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

