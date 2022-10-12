TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
