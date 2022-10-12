Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 158,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,767. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

