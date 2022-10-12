Thalassa (LON:THAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.50

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Thalassa Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

