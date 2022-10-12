The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

