The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.46. The company had a trading volume of 140,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

