The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 153,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

