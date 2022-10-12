The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 69,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

