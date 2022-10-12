The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,993. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.66 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

