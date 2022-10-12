The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $517,500.00

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. The Forbidden Forest has a market cap of $517,500.00 and approximately $318,270.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Forbidden Forest alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051604 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Forbidden Forest

The Forbidden Forest launched on July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @theforbiddenfo2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) is a cryptocurrency . The Forbidden Forest has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Forbidden Forest is 0.00508556 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $300,594.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.theforbiddenforest.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Forbidden Forest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Forbidden Forest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Forbidden Forest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Forbidden Forest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.